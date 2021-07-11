Zacks Investment Research Lowers Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

