Zacks Investment Research Lowers STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

