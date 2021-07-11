Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JYNT. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.58.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

