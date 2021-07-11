Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Long-term and fixed-fee liquified natural gas (LNG) contracts with clients provide Cheniere Partners with a steady revenue source. With demand for LNG likely to grow gradually in the long term as most of the industries around the globe are looking for ways to decrease emissions, the partnership can make massive profits from its export facility. On top of that, Cheniere Partners' cost-containment efforts are admirable. Reduced operating and maintenance costs are boosting its bottom line. Overall, with the gradual reopening of economies due to the massive rollout of coronavirus vaccines, the demand for LNG fuel is ramping up. Thus, having ownership interests in five operational liquefaction Trains and with Train 6 likely to be operational by the first half of 2022, the partnership is well-poised to capitalize on the growing LNG demand.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,124,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

