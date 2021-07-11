Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to “Buy”

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

