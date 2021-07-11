Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $547.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.