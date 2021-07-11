Zero Price Reaches $0.15 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 39% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $71,055.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00322521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00130806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00177614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,220,713 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.