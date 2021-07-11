ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $41.48 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

