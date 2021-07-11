ZKSwap One Day Volume Reaches $14.20 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 1% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $154.32 million and $14.20 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00162072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,751.31 or 0.99727166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.93 or 0.00960088 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

