Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $4,899,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

