Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given a $17.67 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.67 on Friday. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,724 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $19,917,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $18,540,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

