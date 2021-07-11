ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 502,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $99,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,241,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.08 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

