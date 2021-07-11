ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

