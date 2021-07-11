Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 17,700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

T stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

