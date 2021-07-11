Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 5,931 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

