Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 48,648 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,648 shares during the quarter. The Brink’s accounts for about 6.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 1.00% of The Brink’s worth $39,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $2,633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,770,000 after buying an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCO stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

