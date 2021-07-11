Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $49.17 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,919. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

