Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

ZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. 204,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,825. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.