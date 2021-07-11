Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynga has been benefiting from strength in live services, product introductions and growth in international markets. Robust performance of five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! — is driving the company’s top line besides recent releases like Farmville 3. Moreover, acquisition of Peak and Rollic expands Zynga’s mobile-gaming portfolio, which will drive prospects in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Zynga is losing opportunities in the rapidly growing e-sports market to the likes of Take Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard. Moreover, stiff competition from the likes of EA, NetEase Games and SciGames Interactive is an overhang.”

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $132,962.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

