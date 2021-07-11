Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 107,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,528,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Specifically, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,962.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 34.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Zynga by 81.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 12.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

