-$0.12 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $42,228,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $46,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $20,391,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $23,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

