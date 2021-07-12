-$0.15 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ AESE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 2,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

