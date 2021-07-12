$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Funko reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,304,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,232 in the last 90 days. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Funko by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

