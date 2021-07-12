-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Despegar.com posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million.

Several brokerages have commented on DESP. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 67,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DESP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 6,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $912.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

