-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,832 shares of company stock worth $5,063,164. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 160.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $124.04. 5,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06. Cardlytics has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

