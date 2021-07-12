$0.37 EPS Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.19. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,812. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

