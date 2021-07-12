$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

