$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

