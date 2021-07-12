$0.51 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
