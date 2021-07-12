$0.51 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.