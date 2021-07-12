$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 over the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

REPX opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

