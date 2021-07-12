$0.81 EPS Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.04. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.70. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

