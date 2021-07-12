$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

ELAN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 106,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,543. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.