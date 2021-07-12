$1.30 EPS Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $329.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.72. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,891,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

