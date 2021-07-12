$1.30 EPS Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $329.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.72. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,891,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.