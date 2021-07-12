$1.66 EPS Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.70. 751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,145. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

