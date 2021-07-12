10,081 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,401,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KT by 1,798.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

