$105.95 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to announce sales of $105.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $86.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $431.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Frank’s International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Frank’s International by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 63,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $648.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

