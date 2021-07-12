12,006 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of KO opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

