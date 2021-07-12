12,632 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

TBF opened at $16.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

