13,132 Shares in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,265. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMTI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AMTI stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

