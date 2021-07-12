$143.32 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $143.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.30 million and the highest is $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $51.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $513.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $581.33 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

Several research firms have commented on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $503.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

