150,000 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

