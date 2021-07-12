16,354 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,115,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Truist increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

