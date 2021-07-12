164,796 Shares in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

