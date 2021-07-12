$173.73 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce $173.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.15 million. Standex International reported sales of $139.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $653.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SXI opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90. Standex International has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $108.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

