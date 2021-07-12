17,439 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.15. 95,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.