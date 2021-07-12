1,776 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $45.26 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

