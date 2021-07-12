$19.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) will report $19.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $22.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.08. Alphabet posted earnings of $10.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $89.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $97.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $97.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.42 to $110.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.31 on Monday, hitting $2,603.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,959 shares.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,531.21, for a total value of $35,155,975.69. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,390 shares of company stock valued at $49,244,478.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

