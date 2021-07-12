1,975 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $4,724,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 41.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 12.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $6,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $150.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.