$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.97. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.25. Danaher has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $280.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

