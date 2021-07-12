$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $104,962,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 140,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,942. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

